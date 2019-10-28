Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thieves were caught on camera hauling an ATM in Brooklyn.
In surveillance video, masked men are seen stealing the machine from a business on Knickerbocker Avenue in Bushwick then loading it into a van.
The incident happened in September, but the NYPD says the three suspects are behind similar crimes across Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.
Investigators say within the last two months, the suspects have gotten away with five ATMs and thousands of dollars.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.