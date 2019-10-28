



– Some city officials say an officer may have gone too far, punching a teen — while trying to break up a brawl and make arrests.

The NYPD claims that viral video doesn’t tell the whole story, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams is holding a news conference Monday to call on the NYPD to place that officer on modified assignment pending further investigation.

The NYPD says the video doesn’t show the entirety of the incident – and the department is conducting a review.

In that viral video, an NYPD officer appears to be punching a teen and then seconds later swinging toward another.

But what’s missing from this video is how this all started.

Police said Friday afternoon officers responded to a fight between two large groups on Jay Street which spilled into the station.

Investigators say several teens resisted arrest, with one even punching an officer.

Police arrested five people on charges including resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

After watching the video, Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams, a former cop, says the one officer appears to have escalated the matter.

CBS2 also spoke to Darrin Porcher, an NYPD lieutenant for 20 years who says you can’t jump to conclusions.

The NYPD says it is conducting an investigation – but the agency didn’t respond when we asked if the officer is still on active duty.