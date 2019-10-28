Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A legendary New York firefighter has died.
There are heavy hearts at stations all over the city as people remember Jimmy Boyle.
Boyle lost a long battle with cancer on Sunday.
He first joined the FDNY in 1962 and was a two-time head of the firefighter’s union before retiring in 1987.
In 2001, he raced to Ground Zero on 9/11 to search for his 37-year-old son Michael, who was also a firefighter. Michael Boyle died when the towers collapsed.
A wake for Jimmy Boyle will be held on Nov. 4 at a Long Island funeral home.
Boyle was 80 years old.