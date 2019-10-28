



– Police are looking for two men wanted in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy at a Queens basketball court.

Sources say the boy was probably not the intended target but just in the wrong place at the wrong time, reports CBS2’s Reena Roy.

The victim has been identified as 14-year-old Aamir Griffin, of Queens.

People who knew Griffin say the young man had a bright future ahead of him. Candles from a vigil continued to burn on Monday morning.

Police are now looking for two men seen running from the scene just moments after gunfire broke out around 8 p.m. on Saturday night.

Investigators say Griffin was playing basketball outside the Baisley Houses when a bullet flew from about 100 yards away, hitting him in the torso.

The Benjamin Carzozo High School freshman is remembered to be a good kid who had dreams of playing ball in the big leagues.

“I was mad close to him, I just can’t believe that happened,” said Shaw Cuffie. “He was a good basketball player. He was a good sport, and that’s crazy how that just happen to him.”

“He always stood for his own. It’s just crazy the way he went out,” said friend Saniyah Harris. “He has such a future. Such potential with his career and where he was going.”

Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made. Sources told CBS2 over the weekend that a person of interest in custody is also being investigated for other shootings in the area over the past few days.

Ron Naclerio, Cardozo High’s head basketball coach, remembers Griffin as a charismatic and dedicated young player.

“He just was a bubbly kid,” he said. “He just would work, work, work, work, and unfortunately, him wanting to go outside in the park right next to his house last night, 8 o’clock, they have some lights. Unfortunately, being out there cost him his life, which is not fair.”

Counselors will be made available at Cardozo High School to help Griffin’s classmates and teachers process their feelings of shock and loss.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.