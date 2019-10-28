NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Port Authority police at New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport have arrested a man who they say was trying to board a plane with a loaded handgun.
Transportation Security Administration agents saw the .22-caliber pistol in the man’s carry-on bag when it went through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint in Terminal C Monday morning. The gun was loaded with four bullets.
The TSA says it was the eleventh time this year that its agents have spotted guns at the airport’s checkpoints. Last year, there were 14 guns caught at Newark Liberty’s checkpoints – a record.
The Morris Plain resident’s name was not released.
It’s legal to travel with a firearm in checked baggage if it is properly packed – unloaded and in a hard-sided case, separate from ammunition. For more information on traveling with guns, click here. Travelers with concealed firearm arm permits are not allowed to bring guns on airplanes. A typical first offense for bringing a handgun into an airport checkpoint is $4,100. For more information about possible penalties, click here.