Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning! After yesterday’s rain, we’re in for a much brighter day to kick off the work week. Dress for the 40s and low 50s out the door, but temps will rebound nicely into the mid-60s for the afternoon.
Clouds increase tonight, along with a chance of some drizzle toward daybreak Tuesday. That risk continues through the day with plenty of clouds.
Looking ahead to Halloween, it unfortunately may be a damp one. Depending on the timing, the steadiest rain may hold off until after trick-or-treating, but be sure to check back in for the latest as we get closer!
For now, enjoy the sunny skies today.