Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a traffic advisory in Newark on Monday morning warning drivers to avoid areas flooded by Sunday’s heavy rainfall.
The rain came down so hard that some roads looked more like rivers, leaving the streets impassable.
CBS2 spoke to one woman whose car stopped working after it became submerged with her two young grandchildren inside, putting them in need of rescue.
“My car immediately shut off then I had to climb through the windows, climb on top of the car, get my grandkids out the car, take them over here to safety and go back and do it twice cause I had two children with me,” said Donna Brown.
They’re all okay, but the grandmother said the children were shaken.