Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the Bronx on Saturday morning.
According to investigators, Bethany Mitchell has not been seen or heard from since 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.
Mitchell, from the Town of Fishkill, is a freshman at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction.
Police say she was visiting her grandmother in the Bronx and got into an argument with her mother prior to leaving her grandmother’s apartment on Fish Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.
Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to call 845-677-7300 and reference case 9230243.