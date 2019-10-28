Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A surveillance video shows a suspect wanted for an attempted robbery and attack on a woman at a Bronx subway station.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.
Police say just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect tried to grab a woman’s purse while she waited for the 2 subway train at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven.
The woman fought back and the suspect allegedly punched her repeatedly in the head before leaving empty-handed.
