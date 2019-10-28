Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a stray bullet shooting that left a teenager in Queens injured.
A 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder outside of a school building on 162nd Street in Jamaica around 4 p.m. Monday.
She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The nearby school was locked down as a precaution.
Police say there was a fight on the street before shots were fired. It’s unknown if the shooter was involved in or targeting those involved in the fight.
Officers found more than one shell casing at the scene, and the victim told police she heard more than one shot.
No one else was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.