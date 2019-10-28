(CBS Local)– The Bronx is one of the most unique places in all of New York and it is home to some of the most famous actors, comedians, and musicians.

Comedian Robert Klein and talent manager George Shapiro who helped create “Seinfeld” are two of the most well-known to grow up in the Bronx. Klein and Shaprio are featured in director Danny Gold’s new documentary about the New York City borough called “The Bronx, USA.”

The documentary also features interviews with actor and director Rob Reiner, actor Chazz Palminteri, actor Alan Alda, and retired four star general Colin Powell. Klein and Shapiro used the documentary as a vehicle to share their favorite memories of growing up in the Bronx.

“We walked everywhere. It was almost like a little European village,” said Klein in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “There were candy stores where you would have an egg cream and a pretzel and you would thumb through the comic books. We used to play cards between punch ball games and stick ball games.”

“The Bronx is my first love,” said Shapiro. “I went to P.S. 80 in the Bronx and Robert went to the same school. We both went to DeWitt Clinton High School. It was an Italian neighborhood, an Irish neighborhood, a Jewish neighborhood and all the doors were open and you would go out and play. It was the greatest part of my life.”

In addition to interviews with famous Bronx natives, the documentary also highlights the stories of kids currently at DeWitt Clinton High School in order to show what the Bronx is like today.

“Meeting the kids in the movie brought a whole different dimension to it,” said Gold. “Then bringing the kids with George and his friends together created a whole other aspect of it. It was a journey.”

“That was highly emotional because of the bonding of the kids,” said Shapiro. “Danny set up a conference with three old Jewish guys and these kids were from Ghana and Puerto Rico and we bonded with those kids. It was an incredible connection. We talked about how valuable a friendship. They have to cherish what they have now.”

“They were remarkable kids. Heads are on straight and its past the surface,” said Klein.

“The Bronx, USA” premieres Wednesday, October 30 on HBO.