



Elected officials are also speaking out to show concern and support for Scott Hapgood.

“This support gives my family hope as we deal with this ordeal. We are still in shock that a simple vacation that we looked forward to for so long turned into a nightmare,” Hapgood said.

You could hear the emotion in Hapgood’s voice as he addressed the large crowd of supporters, reported CBSN New York’s Tony Aiello.

Watch: Scott Hapgood, Elected Officials Speak Out

Hapgood was clinging to his wife Kallie as U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal spoke.

“He deserves his day in court. That’s our common goal here, and I’m hoping the State Department will pursue every possible avenue regarding the government of the United Kingdom, because they must be held accountable,” Blumenthal said.

The UK oversees its Caribbean territory Anguilla, where during an April vacation at a luxury resort, Hapgood got into a violent struggle with hotel handyman Kenny Mitchel.

Hapgood says Mitchel, 27, showed up at the room with a knife and tried to rob him.

Mitchel died. Hapgood is charged with manslaughter for choking him to death. But a new toxicology study points to drug overdose as the primary cause of death.

“So we have to ask why are we here today. Why is Scott being put through this process?” said Darien First Selectwoman Jayme Stevenson.

“I have been disqualified from coaching my kids’ sports teams, which gave me a sense of purpose. I go back and forth to Anguilla in the face of significant dangers to make sure that the facts come out because the hard science shows what really happened,” Hapgood said.

President Donald Trump tweeted two weeks ago that he was “looking into” the case. Hapgood thanked the White House counsel’s office for assisting.

He’ll be back in Anguilla on Nov. 11 for a hearing and decision from a judge whether the case moves forward to trial.