Comments
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is in police custody after his parents were found dead in New Jersey on Sunday.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man is in police custody after his parents were found dead in New Jersey on Sunday.
Washington Township police say the bodies of Joyanne J. Warner and Frank N. Warner, both 73, were found at a home on Peregrine Drive. Their deaths are being investigated as homicides. The causes of death were not released.
Early Monday morning, police said their son, 50-year-old Todd S. Warner, was wanted for questioning and was a person of interest in the investigation. They also said he was considered to be armed and dangerous.
He was taken into custody Monday afternoon. He has not yet been charged.
Police already had active warrants for Warner on credit card theft and motor vehicle theft.