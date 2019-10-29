



– The NYPD is searching for a team of brazen thieves who specialize in robbing ATMs.

They’re wanted for ATM thefts in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

A surveillance video shows as hooded suspects manage to yank an ATM out of a business on Knickerbocker Avenue in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn.

They place it in the back of a white getaway van double-parked with its hazard lights on, and then drive off.

Police say this happened around 4 a.m. on Sept. 19 while the store was open. The employee was in the back of the business at the time.

This is one of nine incidents police believe the suspects are connected to in three boroughs.

The incidents span from Sept. 6 to Oct. 14 in the overnight or early morning hours.

In many cases, the suspects appeared to break into stores, steal cash or even whole ATM machines before fleeing.

In some instances, they left empty-handed, while in others it’s not clear how much money they allegedly stole. Police say one missing ATM was stocked with more than $6,000.

Police are looking for three men last seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, masks and carrying baseball hats.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.