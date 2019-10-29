Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police and firefighters in Greenwich Village respond to an overturned car overnight.
The crash happened on the corner of Seventh Avenue and Christopher Street just before midnight where a black car ended up upside down in the street.
First responders are seen approaching a man sitting on the sidewalk.
No word on the condition of the driver or if anyone else was hurt.