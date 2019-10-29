



– A small plane crashed into a home in Colonia , New Jersey, Tuesday morning around 11 a.m.

The home that was hit by the plane and at least two other buildings caught fire following the crash.

The FAA said the Cessna 414A crashed into the home at 80 Berkley Avenue.

Up to 200 firefighters from nine different firehouse were battling the fires.

“This is all hands on deck,” said John McCormac, mayor of Woodbridge Township.

There was nobody at home when the plane crashed.

“There was nobody home at the time, which was very fortunate. There was a car in the driveway, so everybody thought somebody was home, but nobody was home, they confirmed with the owner,” said McCormac. “Right now, we don’t believe any civilians on the ground were impacted by the crash.”

Only the pilot was on board the plane, McCormac said. The condition of the pilot was not immediately known.

The plane was headed to Linden Airport, McCormac said.

PSEG turned off gas to customers around the site of the crash and power to 400 customers in the area as a safety precaution, McCormac said.

“Just about every available person in town is out here at the scene to fight the fire,” McCormac said. “The important thing is that no civilians on the ground were impacted or hurt, which is just terrific news.”

The plane was lodged in the back of the house, McCormac said.

The FAA and NTSB officials are on their way to the scene to investigate.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.