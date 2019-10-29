



– Investigators are working to determine if two shootings are connected after a teenage girl was shot in the shoulder outside a school in Queens on Monday, two days after a teen was shot dead on basketball court two miles away.

On Tuesday morning, police were combing through ballistic evidence to see if the same gun was used in both shootings. The most recent happened on Monday around 4 p.m. at the New Dawn Charter School on 161st street.

A new video shows three people of interest in this case. They’re described to be teenagers or in their 20s.

After a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder by what sources say was a stray bullet, they tell us the intended target was also at the scene of a deadly shooting Saturday evening.

That person potentially witnessed the weekend shooting at the Baisley Park Houses’ basketball court where 14-year-old Aamir Griffin was hit and killed by a bullet from more than a hundred yards away.

That shot wasn’t meant for him either.

Police released a video of two individuals they are looking to question about Saturday’s shooting.

Elected officials will be rallying at that scene Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. to call for change in hopes of stopping the violence.

