



— A sprawling property in the Hudson Valley has something for everyone, from boating enthusiasts to nature lovers.

From the serenity of the Hudson River to train tracks that skirt the property, this nine-acre riverfront estate in the Putnam County hamlet of Garrison offers a variety of living options to suit just about every taste.

It’s multiple properties for a diverse lifestyle. For this week’s edition of Living Large, CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge got a tour with Margaret Harrington of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. They starting by checking out a quarter mile of river frontage, complete with a deep-water dock.

“West Point is right across the way,” Harrington said.

From there the two crossed the train tracks and took a path to the first of the buildings on the property, an intimate two-bedroom, two bathroom cottage.

“They started off here and then when the opportunity presented itself to be able to expand,” Harrington said.

Duddridge and Harrington took another path to a new modernist retreat, a three-bedroom home built with exceptional attention to quality, and situated to make the most of its picturesque setting.

“This is so special. This is really the first time you get to get a sense of this entire property,” Duddridge remarked.

Steel-framed windows capture the amazing scenery.

“It’s just uncomplicated, a wonderful palette for creating any style design that you wanted,” Harrington said.

The living and dinning areas are oriented to the endless river and sky, while a solid 10-foot kitchen window captures the changing woodlands.

The master is simple, but still offers the ultimate refuge. Downstairs is a seamless experience of indoor-outdoor living.

“They’re breathtaking and they’re incredibly efficient, so they’re noise canceling and incredibly insulating,” Harrington said of the lower part of the house’s windows.

The floors are an industrial-polished concrete.

And there was still more to explore. Another building on the property looks like a Greek temple outside, and is set up as a game room with stunning window seating and secret stairs to a loft.

“This is the most ideal hangout,” Duddridge said.

The properties combined offer 14 rooms and more than 6,200 square feet of living space.

To live large at 15 Kings Dock Road will cost you $9.5 million.

The owner said he never put in a pool because he liked swimming in the Hudson, but there’s a perfect, level spot for one on the property.