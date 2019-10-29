



On 7th street and Jackson Avenue in Hoboken, the whole area was underwater during Sandy. The sewer systems overflowed due to the amount of rain and storm surge. A “resiliency park” there now is one solution to the problem. It has an underground retention system that can hold more than 450,000 gallons of water.

“One way we’re accomplishing ambitious task is to build our parks to not only provide open space amenities but to also withhold and store rain water to mitigate the impacts of our sewers and to help keep streets dry,” said Hoboken Mayor Ravinder Bhalla.

On the the seventh anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, Murphy announced the the creation of a climate and flood resilience program within the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

“We can not stop the seas from rising and we can not stop the next big storm from coming, not even with a nuclear weapon. We can not resign ourselves to the idea that we should just wait it out to the next storm and then expect billions of dollars in insurance claims and federal assistance to allow us to rebuild. We need to be smarter. We need to ensure that our communities and our infrastructure are more resilient,” Murphy said.

Sixteen state agencies will join in on the initiative to develop short and long term action plans to promote long term mitigation, adaptation and resilience of New Jersey’s economy, communities, infrastructure and natural resources. This is for coastal communities and inland areas that also got hit hard during Sandy and other major storms.

Murphy says going forward his administration will continue to support and promote the use of electric vehicles, and wind and solar power.