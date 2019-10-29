Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – an update on a proposed ban on flavored vaping products in Nassau County.
Members of the majority caucus said they need to do more research before voting.
The Nassau County legislature has postponed a vote to ban on flavored vaping products which was expected on Monday.
Under the plan, all flavors would be banned other than mint, menthol or flavorless tobacco.
It’s part of an effort to stop teens from vaping.
Last week, a new county law banned advertising on age-restricted products such as e-cigarettes within 1,000 feet of areas frequented by young people.
