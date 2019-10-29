Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This Halloween pet owners are sparing no expense when it comes to their fur babies’ costumes.
The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend $490 million on pet costumes – more than double what owners spent nearly a decade ago.
Social media is fueling the trend. Some are turning to sites for inspiration, while others are hoping to show off their pets online.
The survey also found 29 million people plan to dress their pets this year.
Top pet costumes include pumpkins, hot dogs and superheroes.