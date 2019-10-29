Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A newly-proposed federal law would help car rental companies identify potential terrorists.
The Darren Drake Act is named after a New Jersey man killed in the New York City West Side bike path attack on Halloween nearly two years ago.
Seven other people died when authorities say Sayfullo Saipov plowed into them using a rented truck from New Jersey.
The new measure would require car and truck rental companies to check customers’ names against a list provided by the Department of Homeland Security of people flagged for terror-related activities.