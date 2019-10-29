CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

Definitely get your umbrella out today. We have a steady east wind, and some high tides, so be on the lookout for some localized flooding in prone areas.

(Credit: CBS2)

The rainfall is generally light, but persistent when you’re in it. Expect a greater risk for showers near the coastal communities as opposed to the Hudson Valley. Temps are in the low 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Showers are likely to continue on Wednesday, but expect plenty of dry times during the day as well.

(Credit: CBS2)

Halloween is likely to have some scary showers! Boo! Check back in for the latest.

