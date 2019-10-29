Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Definitely get your umbrella out today. We have a steady east wind, and some high tides, so be on the lookout for some localized flooding in prone areas.
The rainfall is generally light, but persistent when you’re in it. Expect a greater risk for showers near the coastal communities as opposed to the Hudson Valley. Temps are in the low 60s.
Showers are likely to continue on Wednesday, but expect plenty of dry times during the day as well.
Halloween is likely to have some scary showers! Boo! Check back in for the latest.