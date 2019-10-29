



City Council Speaker Corey Johnson and transportation advocates rallied Tuesday on the steps of City Hall as lawmakers prepared to approve a new streets “master plan.”

The plan expands bike and bus lanes while cutting space for cars, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported.

More protected bike lanes and more protected bus lanes — Johnson has one goal. He says he wants to “break the car culture.”

“We’ll do it in a way that prioritizes mass transit over private automobiles and people over cars,” Johnson told CBS2 back in September.

And he just managed to strike a deal that gets Mayor de Blasio to support it.

“I commend Speaker Johnson. He had a very bold vision for how much farther we could go in terms of a whole host of things to create safer streets,” de Blasio said.

The speaker’s plan, which is expected to be passed by the city council on Wednesday, includes a sweeping agenda for transforming city streets, making it safer for bikers and pedestrians and speeding up buses.

The $1.7 billion plan requires that the city:

* Build 250 miles of protected bike lanes and 150 miles of protected bus lanes that are either physically separated from traffic or monitored by cameras

* Install so-called “transit priority systems” at thousands of intersections. It’s a system that allows buses to turn traffic lights green as they approach the intersection, speeding up travel

* Create 1 million square feet of pedestrian space in the first two years

“It’s going to take a while to get all of it in place,” de Blasio said.

That may be an understatement. Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg has said her agency would need billions in new funds for staff, offices and equipment to turn the streets “master plan” into a reality.

That may be one of the reasons Mayor de Blasio insisted the effective date of the plan be pushed back from this December to December 2021, just before he leaves office.

“Our administration will do all the ground work to get ready to ramp up to that much higher level and then my successor will take it forward,” de Blasio said.

For the record, Johnson is hoping to be de Blasio’s successor. He’s hoping to ride the streets master pan to victory in the next mayoral election.

The plan is scheduled to go into effect just as congestion pricing is implemented in the city.