NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s almost time to eat drink and be scary because Halloween is just two days away!
Whether you’re planning a party for little trick or treaters or a ghostly gathering just for grown-ups, professional expert Seri Kertzner of Little Miss Party Planner has some “spook-tac-ular” ideas! to share.
Props to set the mood include coffin seating cards, boo ballons and a cobweb pitcher.
For children, try a twist for bobbing for cider donuts rather than apples, and donuts on broomsticks.