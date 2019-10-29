BreakingSmall Plane Crashes Into Home In Colonia, N.J.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s almost time to eat drink and be scary because Halloween is just two days away!

Whether you’re planning a party for little trick or treaters or a ghostly gathering just for grown-ups, professional expert Seri Kertzner of Little Miss Party Planner has some “spook-tac-ular” ideas! to share.

Props to set the mood include coffin seating cards, boo ballons and a cobweb pitcher.

For children, try a twist for bobbing for cider donuts rather than apples, and donuts on broomsticks.

