DEER PARK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Suffolk County are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Monday in Deer Park.
Police say 51-year-old Robert Donohue was crossing Deer Park Avenue at Grand Boulevard when he was struck by a pick-up truck, which fled the scene.
Police say it was described as a dark-colored four-door model, and it may have front and passenger side damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.