



— Police have a person of interest in custody in the shooting a teenage girl.

She was shot in the same Queens neighborhood where a teenage boy was killed. Police believe both were victims of stray bullets, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported Tuesday.

That teenage girl was shot in shoulder outside of the New Dawn Charter High School, but sources said the bullet was not meant for her. It was instead meant for somebody else who potentially witnessed another shooting over the weekend just two miles away.

Police are searching for three men in connection to the shooting of an innocent girl, who sources said was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I heard two shots, boom, boom. Then I saw the kids running down the block,” witness Michael Richardson said.

“I was just outside walking with my friend and then people just started fighting. All we heard was two loud noises and everybody started running,” student Ameir Williams added.

Shots rang out at around 4 p.m. on Monday, just as a group of kids got into a fight. However, Ry Bawar stayed by his friend’s side to try and stop the bleeding from her gunshot wound.

“That’s my friend. I cared about it,” Bawar said. “I took my shirt off … took it off and wrapped it around the arm.”

The victim, an 11th grader at the school, said she just started at New Dawn this year, adding she was alert but confused when she got hit.

“I’m like, ‘You fine. You’ll be better. Everything will be okay,'” Bawar said. “I don’t know how she got shot.”

Sources told Roy the victim was struck by a stray bullet, adding the intended target of this one was also at the Saturday evening scene at the Baisley Park Houses’ basketball court, where 14-year-old Aamir Griffin was killed by a bullet from more than 100 yards away, which wasn’t meant for him, either.

Police have been on the hunt for two men who were spotted nearby moments after. Right now, it’s unclear if they’re the same people in that first video, or if the two shootings are connected.

On Tuesday, local leaders and elected officials were calling for change in hopes of stopping the violence.

“Nobody wants this foolishness to end more than the people who are behind me and the people who live here and deal with this every single day,” Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

The 16-year-old girl is recovering at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and is in stable condition. Meanwhile, police are working to determine if the same gun was used in both shootings.

The family of Griffin have set up a GoFundMe to cover funeral expenses at GoFundMe.com/f/Everything-4-Aamir.

