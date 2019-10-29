NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A progress report is out seven years after Superstorm Sandy devastated the Tri-State Area.
All this time later, the recovery continues.
New York City Transit‘s yard in Coney Island was flooded with 27 million gallons of salt water and debris. It destroyed equipment at this critical hub for six subway lines.
“We learned where our vulnerabilities were,” NYC Transit managing director Ronnie Hakim told CBSN New York’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas on Tuesday. “We learned what we need to prevent this from happening again. And that meant elevating equipment to a height beyond what even the federal government says is flood level.”
The lessons learned included removing cables from underground and suspending them on a bridge. Add to that a flood wall that is driven 30 feet below ground to help prevent any future flooding.
The rail yard is just one example of many changes that have occurred since Sandy. Transportation officials have said it was the worst natural disaster they have ever encountered, but they added with climate change Sandy or something even worse could occur.
