NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for two suspects who tried to rob a bodega at gunpoint in Brooklyn but didn’t manage to steal any money.
The incident happened Oct. 21 at the Thunder Deli on Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.
Police say the first man was acting as a decoy by pretending to buy a drink while the second suspect entered the store with a gun.
The gunman threatened the 37-year-old clerk and then tried, and failed, to remove cash from the register.
The two then ran off without any money.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.