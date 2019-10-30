Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council will meet to vote on several bills Wednesday that could change the landscape of New York.
Several pieces of groundbreaking legislation are on the agenda.
It includes a measure to impose city regulation on private sanitation companies, and the safer streets “master plan” which would increase bike lanes and pedestrian space while reducing road space for cars.
There’s also a progressive animal rights agenda, which includes regulating horse and carriage operation, and banning the sale of foie gras.