NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Final preparations are underway for the New York City Marathon.
Due to wet weather, the ceremonial painting of the marathon’s blue line marking the finish line on Central Park West and 67th Street took place inside.
The blue line traces the 26-point-2 mile course from Staten Island into the other four boroughs.
Organizers say, despite the rain, they’re excited for the 49th year of the event.
“We truly believe the TCS NYC Marathon Sunday is NYC’s best day, and none of it would be possible without the tremendous support of all of our agency partners and community partners,” said Jim Heim, senior vice president of events and race director, NYRR.
Weather is expected to be sunny and cold Sunday as an expected 52,000 runners take their mark this year.