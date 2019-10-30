NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An FDNY EMS worker is expected to be released from the hospital today after suffering a ruptured aneurysm while helping a colleague.
Lt. Raymond Wang, 47, has been recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital since Oct. 17.
Authorities said Wang sprang into action when Liam Glinane, a 63-year-old medical technician, had a stroke while driving an ambulance and crashed on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
Statement from FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro regarding the status of two critically injured FDNY members: https://t.co/Ads2mHYswq pic.twitter.com/jYt2JxXWnU
— FDNY (@FDNY) October 18, 2019
Wang suffered a ruptured aneurysm on the scene.
Fortunately, a physician was riding in his ambulance at the time and treated both EMS workers until they were transported to the hospital.
“We’re not believers in coincidences, except for today, it was an extremely tragic coincidence. Thankfully both of these members were able to be transported and are still alive – It’s somewhat amazing,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said that day.
Wang is expected to leave the hospital around 10 a.m.