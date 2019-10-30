



A New York City park was renamed Wednesday in honor of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson

The 15-year veteran died in the line of duty back in March 2018 while battling a blaze on the set of Edward Norton’s new movie “Motherless Brooklyn.”

Davidson lived in Sunnyside, Queens with his wife and four children.

That’s where the former Phipps Playground was to be dedicated in his memory.

PHOTOS: Funeral For FDNY Lt. Michael Davidson

The 37-year-old spent his entire career at Engine 69 and Ladder 28 and was cited for bravery and life-saving actions on four different occasions. He was also posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

A report found materials from the movie set and communication issues between firefighters contributed to his death in the basement of the closed St. Nick’s Jazz Pub in Harlem.

The producers of “Motherless Brooklyn” shared their “deepest condolences” in a statement at the time:

“To our great sorrow, we now know that a NYC firefighter lost his life battling the blaze that grew, and our hearts ache in solidarity with his family. New York City firefighters truly are the bravest in the world. We watched firsthand with astonishment as they charged into the smoke to make sure all were safely out and then fought to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading, putting their lives on the line as they do every day. The FDNY are real life super-heroes and have our boundless admiration and gratitude,” it read in part.