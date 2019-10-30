



– An age-old Harlem art collection is being presented to the public for the first time since the 1990s.

The cultural works will be showcased in the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building.

PHOTOS: Harlem Roots Exhibition

More often than not, a work of art reflects the time and culture it was created in, reported CBSN New York’s Nina Kapur.

The “Harlem Roots” exhibit is no different. It captures the essence of Harlem culture in the 20th century, taking viewers on a history lesson back in time.

Many of the works on display were completed during the Harlem renaissance through the civil rights and black power movements. After being on display for many years, the pieces were stored away in a basement and unfortunately forgotten about.

When the art was rediscovered in 2012, it had suffered some severe flood damage and needed repair and restoration work. Now, just a few years later, it will be shared with the public yet again, providing viewers with some insight, and maybe even a history lesson, on the many socio-political issues from the time. The artists featured made a lasting impact on the art world, helping to coin the term “community art,” that now is considered some of the finest American artwork.

“They are part of the evolving world here in New York City and in Harlem and really in the world. It’s all about the hardship. It’s all about the world they lived in, and they painted it, they took pictures of it,” said Ro Ann Destito of the New York State Office of General Services.

Several of the artists featured also have works in MoMA, the Studio Museum in Harlem and many others.

The exhibit will be open to the public Nov. 15, free of charge.