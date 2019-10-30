Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Tonight, we stay mild, ahead of a cold front passing late on Halloween and temps will be even milder Thursday. Check back in for the trick-or-treat forecast!
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
We can expect a similar day as Tuesday’s gray, overcast bummer.
Temps are a few degrees warmer, getting into the mid/upper 60s. Skies will break at times today, however. And in any peek of sunshine, we can also expect it to feel much milder. The humidity is on the high side today, so grab a breathable outerwear piece if you can.
Tonight, we stay mild, ahead of a cold front passing late on Halloween and temps will be even milder Thursday. Check back in for the trick-or-treat forecast!