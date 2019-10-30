



Today will look a lot like yesterday: damp and dreary. And along with some mist and drizzle, don’t be surprised if you encounter a passing shower this afternoon. As for temperatures, they’ll be running a little warmer in the mid 60s.

Tonight will feature a steadier period of rain and showers, but mainly during the overnight hours. Temperatures won’t dip much — only the low 60s.

Showers will linger through the day tomorrow, though there may be moments during the afternoon, especially late, when the trick-or-treaters could catch a break. It will be pretty mild out there, as well, with temperatures spiking around 70°. It will also be a little breezy, so be sure to keep those costumes in check.

After a bout of heavy rain overnight, Friday will shape up very nicely with abundant sunshine on tap. However, it will be breezy and much cooler, so plan on dressing for fall again.