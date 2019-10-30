Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As the saying goes “a picture is worth a thousand words,” but what if that picture is a mural that spans the side of a large building?
His global art projects bring diverse groups of people together and call attention to issues such as gun control and immigration.
That’s the idea behind a new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum called “JR: Chronicles Of New York City” by French-born artist JR.
Drew Sawyer, the museum’s curator for “JR: Chronicles,” talked about the new showing with CBSN New York’s Dana Tyler.
JR’s unique style blends photography, social engagement and street art. With nearly a million and a half Instagram followers, he’s one of the most popular artists on social media. JR goes by his initials only and is never photographed without his sunglasses, yet he directly engages with his public on social media and even tells them to text him.
