Exclusive: Father Speaks After Daughter Is Nearly Killed By Stray Bullet, Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Shooting
The Ermoogan family says they sent their daughter to New Dawn Charter High School because they thought it was in a safer neighborhood. They told CBS2 they are now looking to move out of New York City entirely.
Stamford Man Dies While In Police Custody In Connecticut
The Connecticut state's attorney is investigating the death of a Stamford man who died in police custody.
Harlem Roots Art Exhibition
An age-old Harlem art collection is being presented to the public for the first time since the 1990s.
Latest Headlines
NYC Welcomes The Massive Mural Work Of Artist JR
As the saying goes "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what if that picture is a mural that spans the side of a large building?
Famed Peter Luger Steakhouse Responds To NYT's 0-Star Review
A New York times review is creating a stir on social media after it grilled iconic New York City steakhouse Peter Luger.
Movie Theaters Offering Discount Deals Amid Soggy Week Outside
Looking to kick back and enjoy a fresh film this week? When it comes to movies, there's plenty to get you off the couch this week.
Party Planning Experts Has Tips To Put Terror Into Your Terrific Halloween Bash
It's almost time to eat drink and be scary because Halloween is just two days away!
Baar Baar's Shares Their Suji Halwa Cake With Saffron Kulfi Ice Cream For Diwali
One of the most important festivals of the year for many Indians around the world is here. Chef Sujan Sarkar, of Baar Baar restaurant, stopped by CBS2 to demonstrate how to celebrate Diwali with his semolina cake and ice cream.
'This Is My Life': Kahkow Chocolate Factory Brings Farm-To-Bar Experience To New York
Kahkow is a family run farm-to-bar chocolate factory located in Williamsburg.
NYPD Steps Up Security Ahead Of Halloween Parade In Manhattan
October 30, 2019 at 11:56 pm
Kyries Scores 28, But Nets Lose Again, Fall To 1-3
Magic Rally To Beat Knicks 95-83
Tyler Johnson Lifts Lightning Past Devils 7-6
Exclusive: Father Speaks After Daughter Is Nearly Killed By Stray Bullet, Police Arrest 16-Year-Old For Shooting
