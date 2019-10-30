NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Connecticut state’s attorney is investigating the death of a Stamford man who died in police custody.

Police body cameras show the incident from Oct. 23 when investigators say Stamford Police officers showed up at the home of 23-year-old Steven Barrier to check on a domestic violence complaint.

Police say Barrier took off, running through several backyards around the area of West Avenue.

Investigators say when police finally caught barrier and arrested him he was out of breath and said he was tired.

Police say on the way to the station Barrier was asking for air.

The officers say they rolled down the windows, but when they arrived he was unconscious.

He was then taken to the hospital where he died.

An initial autopsy found no evidence of injuries to Barrier.