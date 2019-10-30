NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying four people caught on video in a violent, broad-daylight mugging in the East Village.
It happened Saturday at 12:25 p.m. at Avenue C near East 3rd Street.
Police say the victim was walking along when two people approached him to talk. Two others then also walked up, and then all four attacked the victim. They beat him up until he fell to the street, where they continued punching and kicking him.
They stole his jacket, boots, sunglasses, and $1, police said.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital with cuts and and bruises.
Police say the attackers were three women and a man.
