Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A council committee is taking up a bill to create the first museum about the history of African-Americans in New York City.
The bill’s sponsor says he’s shocked that such a museum doesn’t exist in a city rich in cultural institutions, and considering the contributions of African-Americans.
“In the arts, in music, in the sciences, in every aspect, all this contribution we have a whole in the history of New York where a young people, are next generation, do not have a place where they can go and learn about it and have an interactive experience,” said Councilman Fernando Cabrera.
The bill calls for the creation of a task force to review the feasibility of creating the museum.