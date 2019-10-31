



Cuba Gooding Jr. faces new charges in his sexual misconduct case in New York City.

The 51-year-old actor will be arraigned today on an updated indictment, his lawyer, Mark Heller, said Wednesday.

The new charges relate to a third accuser in the case.

Gooding was arrested in June for allegedly grabbing a 29-year-old woman’s breast without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square.

He was also accused of pinching another woman’s buttocks at a nightclub in Manhattan in October 2018.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty and denied all the allegations.

Prosecutors said they intend to have up to a dozen other women testify that the star behaved similarly with them at bars, hotels and restaurants dating back to 2001.

Judge Curtis Farber said he will rule in December whether those women can take the stand.

“We are shocked, outraged and absolutely dumbfounded that the district attorney has wasted the taxpayers’ money, resources and time,” Heller said after the last court appearance.

