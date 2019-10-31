



Authorities say women across the country are being targeted by a new greeting card scam.

Letters are showing up at homes across the U.S. congratulating women on pregnancies.

The problem is most of the women are not expecting a baby.

Included in the envelope is a card signed by “Jenny B.” and a collection of gift cards and coupons.

The Better Business Bureau says the cards are real, but if you use them the cost of shipping skyrockets, wiping out the value of the gift card.

“I’m very glad that people stopped me, because I asked people, ‘do you know anyone that’s having a baby? Or are you pregnant? Because, I’ll give you the gift cards, because I don’t need them.’ and I’m glad I didn’t send those to anybody!” Arkansas resident Sydney Stoner said.

Dozens of people have filed complaints.

The Better Business Bureau has traced the letters to a Utah company called Mother’s Lounge.

BBB has also received reports about the low quality of items ordered through Mother’s Lounge and has given the company an F rating.