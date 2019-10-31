Comments
FAIR LAWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man was struck by an SUV while walking with his dog last night in Fair Lawn.
Police said the 64-year-old man was crossing Berdan Avenue near Sunnyside Drive around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2006 Ford Escape.
The victim was in the crosswalk at the time, police said. He was rushed to St. Joseph’s Medical Center with head and leg injuries.
His American bulldog, named Wrinkles, was not hurt.
Officers found the dog nearby, and he led them to the victim’s home, where they told the man’s family what happened.
Police said the 61-year-old driver stayed on the scene. He was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with chest and arm injuries.
His 60-year-old female passenger was not hurt.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.