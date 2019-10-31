



– A $92 million mall on Long Island says its the latest victim of the energy battle between National Grid and the state over a pipeline.

The redevelopment is being harmed because it has no access to natural gas, claims Long Island’s economic development community, reports CBSN New York’s Jennifer McLogan.

The former Fortunoff’s Source Mall on Old Country Road in Nassau County’s hub resembles a ghost town, with frustrated tenants waiting for natural gas hookups.

“You can see the space behind you, we anticipate and envision a restaurant row along Old Country Road, and we are waiting, we are stalled and waiting,” said David Ackerman for the Samanea New York Market.

The Association For A Better Long Island fired off a letter to New York’s Public Service Commission demanding an immediate investigation into the stalled natural gas pipeline decision.

Homeowners and business owners have slammed National Grid for imposing a moratorium and denying hook-ups to new customers because of supply problems.

CBS2’s Marcia Kramer has been on the forefront, demanding answers from National Grid and getting action from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who prodded the utility to restore service to 1,157 customers with inactive accounts.

That leaves tens of thousands more still waiting.

“Every day it continues is thousands of people who don’t have homes on Long Island and millions of dollars of economic development work that is not happening,” said Mitch Pally of the Long Island Builders Institute.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and New York Department of Environmental Conservation must approve or deny the water permit application for the underground pipeline by the end of November.

