By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Well, I hate to repeat myself, but I have no choice….expect another grey day with some rain! : ( Oh, Happy Halloween! : ) Trick or Treaters might get more treats from this spooky low pressure system, if plays out like the models are hinting.
Expect more widespread showers this morning before they taper off to a mix of light rain and fog. Even a peek of sun is possible by this afternoon. Temps are nice and mild today too. Hovering around 70° for much of the day. Expect a squall line to pass early Friday morning across the area, and bring in some gusty winds.
The NWS has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of the area for this time period. We can’t rule out a rogue thunderstorm either. After that….Temps crash Friday, and the winds remain gusty.