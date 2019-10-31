CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Well, I hate to repeat myself, but I have no choice….expect another grey day with some rain! : ( Oh, Happy Halloween! : ) Trick or Treaters might get more treats from this spooky low pressure system, if plays out like the models are hinting.

(Credit: CBS2)

Expect more widespread showers this morning before they taper off to a mix of light rain and fog. Even a peek of sun is possible by this afternoon. Temps are nice and mild today too. Hovering around 70° for much  of the day. Expect a squall line to pass early Friday morning across the area, and bring in some gusty winds.

(Credit: CBS2)

The NWS has issued a Wind Advisory for parts of the area for this time period. We can’t rule out a rogue thunderstorm either. After that….Temps crash Friday, and the winds remain gusty.

Comments

Leave a Reply