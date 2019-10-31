



There’s still some shower activity in the mix this afternoon, but it looks like we won’t see quite as much activity as we did this morning. Outside of that, expect blustery conditions with highs in the low 70s.

Tonight gets a little more interesting as a strong cold front swings through. We’re anticipating a period of strong winds and and even heavy rain; this could potentially lead to wind damage and even flash flooding in some areas. On top of that, expect temperatures to basically crash from around 70° at midnight to the upper 40s by daybreak.

Expect tons of sunshine tomorrow with high pressure filling in through the day. However, it will be much cooler and breezy, so plan wearing an extra layer or two.

As for your Saturday, it will start off pretty cold, but we’ll manage to return to the low 50s with a good deal of sunshine.