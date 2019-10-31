



Tens of thousands of revelers are expected to line Sixth Avenue to get a glimpse of tonight’s Halloween Parade in Greenwich Village

“I’m really looking forward to another great Halloween Parade for the Village,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters this week.

While the NYPD says there are no credible threats, police will be on “heightened vigilance” to keep everyone safe.

🎃Tomorrow is Halloween! If you’re going to the Halloween Parade, or just trick-or-treating in Manhattan, plan ahead and take a look at the parade route! Remember, our cops will be out there ensuring that this #Halloween is safe for everyone. ➡️https://t.co/TR7eiMMjc1 pic.twitter.com/NuSTUkcg87 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 30, 2019

“The NYPD will have a highly visible police presence along the parade route and at the pedestrian crossings,” Assistant Chief Steve Hughes said. “We will stage our blocker vehicles and sand trucks around the perimeter of the parade.”

The parade kicks off at Spring Street and Sixth Avenue before running north to West 15th Street. Traffic will likely be affected from Canal to West 20th Street.

“There will be no vehicle crossings along the parade route. Vehicle closures will be in effect about an hour before the parade starts and about an hour after the parade ends,” said Hughes.

HALLOWEEN PARADE ROUTE (From the NYPD)

Formation:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and Canal Street

Dominick Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue

Sullivan Street between Broome Street and Spring Street

Broome Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Spring Street between Sullivan Street and Varick Street

Route:

6th Avenue between Spring Street and 18th Street

Dispersal:

16th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

17th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

18th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

Pedestrian crossings:

Prince /Charlton Street (E/B and W/B)

W. 4th Street (E/B only)

Washington Pl. (W/B only)

11th Street (E/B and W/B)

13th Street (E/B and W/B)

14th Street (E/B and W/B)

15th Street (E/B and W/B)

Miscellaneous:

10th Street between 6th Avenue and Greenwich Avenue

Van Dam Street between Varick Street and 6th Avenue

It has been exactly two years since a terrorist deliberately mowed down pedestrians on the West Side Highway, killing eight people and injuring 11 others.

“The vigilance of every resident and visitor to our city helps us all share the responsibility for public safety,” O’Neill said. “If something doesn’t look right, I ask you to flag down a cop, call 911 or call our toll free counterterrorism hotline at 1-888-NYCSAFE.”

The parade steps off around 7 p.m. and lasts until about 11 p.m.

