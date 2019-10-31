Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Some 50,000 runners are expected to take part in this Sunday’s New York City Marathon.
The NYPD will also add more security on Saturday as President Donald Trump is expected to be in town for an event at Madison Square Garden.
It’s anticipated that a million spectators will line the streets as runners weave their way through the five boroughs.
The NYPD says security will be tight on the ground and in the air.
