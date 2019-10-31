Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing from a church in the East Village.
The man allegedly entered a restricted area of St. Nicholas of Myra Orthodox Church through an unlocked door around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday on East 10th Street.
Police said he stole $47 from a wallet in the kitchen.
The suspect was confronted by another man, who took his picture, before he fled the scene.
